Shannon Pappert Makes Chocolate Chia Granola Bars

The following recipe for Chocolate Chia Granola Bars was submitted by Shannon Pappert.

2 cups low sugar granola cereal (4 grams or less per serving)

1 ripe banana

¼ cup chia seeds

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter (or any nut/soy butter)

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

¼ cup shelled, raw pumpkin seeds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 8"x8" square pan or 5"x9" loaf pan.

In medium bowl, mash banana and granola together. Stir in chia seeds, peanut butter, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips until well mixed. Press into greased pan and top with pumpkin seeds.

Bake for 10-15 minutes. Let cool, cut into bars and refrigerate or freeze leftovers.

Makes approximately 8 healthy servings.

Fruity Nuts Granola Bars

2 cups low sugar granola cereal (4 grams or less per serving)

1 ripe banana

¼ cup ground flaxseed

2 tablespoons natural almond butter (or any nit/soy butter)

½ cup diced dried fruit

¼ cup raw sunflower seeds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 8"x8" square pan or 5"x9" loaf pan.

In medium bowl, mash banana and granola together. Stir in ground flaxseed, almond butter, and dried fruit until well mixed. Press into greased pan and top with sunflower seeds.

Bake for 10-15 minutes. Let cool, cut into bars and refrigerate or freeze leftovers.

Makes approximately 8 healthy servings.