Police investigate early morning homicide

Hartford police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting on Albany Avenue. The shooting is the city's 12th homicide this year.



According to police, around 2 a.m. callers reported gunshots in the area of Vine Street and Albany Avenue. The Shot Spotter system also detected multiple gunshots in the vicinity.



When officers arrived, they found Edmond Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and arm lying on the ground in the area of 71 Albany Ave.

Johnson was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Major crimes division homicide detectives and crime scene detectives were immediately called to investigate.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Brian Foley at 860-757-4463. Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 860-722-8477.



