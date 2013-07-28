Work on I-91, I-95 at Q Bridge completed day early

The state Department of Transportation says work on Interstates 95 and 91 southbound in New Haven has been completed ahead of schedule.



The agency said Sunday that the work previously scheduled to be completed Monday morning was wrapped up on Sunday morning.



I-95 southbound traffic had to be shifted onto temporary I-95 lanes of the new Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, allowing demolition of the old Q Bridge.



Brian Mercure, assistant district engineer for the state transportation agency, told the New Haven Register that at times on Saturday, traffic on southbound I-91 was backed up more than a mile.



Officials last year opened the northbound side of the Q Bridge.

