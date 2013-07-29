Man faces sentencing for fake bomb at school

A Connecticut man is facing sentencing for placing a fake bomb outside a middle school in East Hampton.

Sean Doran, who will be sentenced Thursday in federal court in Hartford, was accused of leaving the device made from a box with duct tape and an egg timer on top outside the front doors of East Hampton Middle School on Jan. 12.

He pleaded guilty in April to one count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information and a hoax.

School employees who discovered the device notified police and a bomb squad arrived on the scene before determining it did not contain explosives.

Doran's attorney says Doran is deeply remorseful and is making progress in improving himself.

