Kara’s Cure: The Earth Diet

A Recipe from The Earth Diet by Liana Werner-Gray
Three-ingredient Chocolate Balls
Total time: 5 minutes
Makes 12 balls
Ingredients:
1 cup nut meal (finely ground almonds or another nut) ¾ cup cacao powder
3 tablespoons of maple syrup or raw honey
Actions:
1. Mix the nut meal, cacao powder, and maple syrup in a bowl.
2. Now you have the mixture, you can roll into balls.
Variations:
1. Roll them in coconut for "Chocolate Coconut Balls"
2. Add 2 tablespoons of peanut butter for "Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls"
Health benefits:
· Antioxidants
· Weight Loss
· High in Protein
· Increasing Energy
· Digestive Health