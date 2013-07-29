Kara’s Cure: The Earth Diet

A Recipe from The Earth Diet by Liana Werner-Gray



Three-ingredient Chocolate Balls

Total time: 5 minutes

Makes 12 balls

Ingredients:

1 cup nut meal (finely ground almonds or another nut) ¾ cup cacao powder

3 tablespoons of maple syrup or raw honey

Actions:

1. Mix the nut meal, cacao powder, and maple syrup in a bowl.

2. Now you have the mixture, you can roll into balls.

Variations:

1. Roll them in coconut for "Chocolate Coconut Balls"

2. Add 2 tablespoons of peanut butter for "Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls"

Health benefits:

· Antioxidants

· Weight Loss

· High in Protein

· Increasing Energy

· Digestive Health