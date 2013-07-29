Great Recipes with Holly’s Oatmeal

QVC Customer Choice Food Awards 2013
*Click on the Green Banner and Vote at Question #12
Holly's
Oatmeal Pie Using Holly's Oatmeal
Talk about comfort food!
This recipe
is courtesy of Holly DiMauro, owner of Holly's Oatmeal.
Ingredients:
¾ cup Holly's Oatmeal
½ cup VTOPCO Organic Vermont Maple Syrup
4 large eggs
2/3 cup shredded coconut
½ cup melted butter
½ cup chopped dates
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup chopped walnuts
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. grated orange peel
¼ tsp. nutmeg
Directions:
Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes, until a knife comes out
clean, then enjoy!!