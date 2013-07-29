Great Recipes with Holly’s Oatmeal

QVC Customer Choice Food Awards 2013

Holly's Oatmeal Pie Using Holly's Oatmeal



Talk about comfort food!

This recipe is courtesy of Holly DiMauro, owner of Holly's Oatmeal.



Ingredients:

¾ cup Holly's Oatmeal

½ cup VTOPCO Organic Vermont Maple Syrup

4 large eggs

2/3 cup shredded coconut

½ cup melted butter

½ cup chopped dates

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. grated orange peel

¼ tsp. nutmeg

Directions:

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes, until a knife comes out

clean, then enjoy!!