Pa. man arrested at Gathering of the Vibes after nude swim

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after police say he emerged from a nude swim in Long Island Sound and attended a concert at a nearby park.

Joseph Straub of Scranton, Pa., was charged with breach of peace on Sunday. Bridgeport police say the 30-year-old man refused to cooperate with security at the Gathering of the Vibes music festival and fled from officers.

Police spokesman William Kaempffer said the incident began at about 3:30 a.m. when the festival's security tried to detain Straub, described by Kaempffer as out of control.

Police say they threatened Straub with a stun gun if he didn't drop to the ground. Kaempffer said Straub ignored the order and a stun gun was used.

It was not known Monday if Straub is represented by a lawyer.

