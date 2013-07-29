Pa. man arrested at Gathering of the Vibes after nude swim - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Pa. man arrested at Gathering of the Vibes after nude swim

By The Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, CT (AP) -

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after police say he emerged from a nude swim in Long Island Sound and attended a concert at a nearby park.

Joseph Straub of Scranton, Pa., was charged with breach of peace on Sunday. Bridgeport police say the 30-year-old man refused to cooperate with security at the Gathering of the Vibes music festival and fled from officers.

Police spokesman William Kaempffer said the incident began at about 3:30 a.m. when the festival's security tried to detain Straub, described by Kaempffer as out of control.

Police say they threatened Straub with a stun gun if he didn't drop to the ground. Kaempffer said Straub ignored the order and a stun gun was used.

It was not known Monday if Straub is represented by a lawyer.

