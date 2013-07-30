S’mores Cupcakes with Sweet Maria’s

Visit Sweet Maria's in Waterbury for these awesome cupcakes!



S'Mores Cupcakes

White Cake

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups cake flour

1 ½ cups sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ sticks unsalted butter, softened

5 egg whites

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In an electric mixer on low speed, blend flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add butter and mix until it is uniformly blended.

In a separate bowl, mix egg whites, milk and vanilla with a wire whisk.

Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Mix on medium for 1 minute. Scrape down sides and bottom of the bowl. Continue to beat at medium high speed for 1 to 2 minutes, until batter is smooth.

Ladle batter into cupcake pans lined with paper liners. Fill batter ¾ full.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until a tester comes out with a fine crumb.

Remove pan from the oven.

Carefully remove cupcakes from pan and cool on wire cooling racks. Cool completely before filling and frosting.

Makes 20 cupcakes.

Chocolate Buttercream

Ingredients:

½ pound butter, softened

1 cup cocoa

6 cups confectioners sugar

¾ cup brewed coffee

Directions:

In an electric mixer, cream butter. Add cocoa , 4 cups of the confectioners sugar and coffee. Beat on low speed until blended. Add remaining confectioners sugar. Beat on medium high speed until smooth and well blended.

Use immediately or store refrigerated in an airtight container. Bring frosting to room temperature before using. If necessary, thin with additional water for easier spreading.

Spread on top of cupcakes using spatula or pastry bag.

Assembly:

Fill a pastry bag with marshmallow fluff. Cut a small hole in the pastry bag. Insert pastry bag into the center of each cupcake and squeeze to release fluff inside the cupcake.

Fill another pastry bag with chocolate buttercream frosting. Squeeze frosting over the top of the cupcake.

Top with crumbs, marshmallows and chips.