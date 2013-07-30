Malloy to receive timeline for Newtown report

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to be briefed on when an investigative report into the deadly Newtown school shooting will be released publicly.

Andrew Doba, Malloy's spokesman, said Tuesday the governor is supposed to be briefed on a timeline sometime next week.

In May, Connecticut State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance said "it could be as long as September" before a report on the investigation into the Dec. 14 massacre is finished. Vance said authorities were working to complete the probe as quickly as possible but wanted to make sure they did a thorough and accurate job.

Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 first graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School before killing himself as police arrived. He also killed his mother at their Newtown home.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.