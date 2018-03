Grilled Peanut Butter Honey and Banana Waffle Sandwich:



Ingredients

2 Eggo Honey Oat Waffles

2 Tbls peanut butter

1/2 banana sliced

1 tsp honey

1 tsp butter

Directions:

Prepare the waffles according to the package instructions.

Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on each waffle.

Layer on the banana and drizzle on the honey.

Put the sandwich together and grill over a lightly butter hot griddle until golden brown.

Serve hot and enjoy!