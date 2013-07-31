Better Food: Sausage, Hamburger Sliders

Tomato and Basil Chicken Burgers with Crispy Fried Cheese

with Prudence Sloane

Turn specialty sausages into a gourmet burger without breaking the budget. There are so many different kind of specialty sausages made with chicken and pork, with additions such as red peppers, mushrooms, bacon, spinach, apple, basil, garlic, etc.

Yield: 4 sliders or 2 regular size burgers

Ingredients:



4 slices Land of Lakes Four Cheese Italian Blend *

2 D&D 6-oz Tomato and Basil Chicken Sausage hamburger patties*

4 small potato hamburger buns or dinner rolls – for sliders

or

2 Portuguese Rolls* – reg size burgers

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Directions:



To fry the cheese slices. Heat a large a non-stick pan to medium high. When hot add the slices of cheese without overlapping. Remove the pan from the heat when the cheese starts to bubble and the underside is just beginning to brown – about 30 seconds. Let the cheese cool down in the pan until it is firm enough to peel off the pan – about 5 min. Flip the cheese over and put the pan back on the heat for a minute or until the underside is just beginning to brown. Remove the pan with the cheese from the heat and let cool enough to remove (can be down ahead.) The cheese will be firm, browned and crispy when cool.

Cut each 6 oz patty in half and reform to make it round if making sliders. For a regular burger reform to the size of the bun. Over medium low heat, grill or pan fry the burger turning every minute until completely cooked inside (145 degrees internal temperature) – about 6-8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest while grilling the buns. Brush the cut sides of the buns with the olive oil and grill cut side down for 30 seconds or until toasted.

Serve the burger on the toasted bun topped with the crispy cheese.