Preschool in Middletown may be forced to relocate

A Middletown preschool that's been around for decades, may be forced to find a new home.

The Middletown Cooperative Preschool rents space from the First United Methodist Church in the downtown, and there's a chance the church may relocate.

Jean Barresi is director of the Cooperative Preschool, but it's a school, run completely by parents.

The parents have been educating young students, at the school, for more than 40 years, but there's concern, they may soon need to move out.

"The church is struggling, and again, they haven't given us any formal notification yet," Barresi said. "They haven't given us a timeline or any dates, but they have said that you should consider your other options."

Barresi said the school can accommodate up to 30 families. They're still registering students, and still plan to open in the fall.

However, they need to prepare for the possibility that it might not be at the church they've called home.

The challenge now is finding a place that meets the needs of students, but also one that meets the standards of state regulations.

"We want to be able to stay in the downtown Middletown area," Barresi said. "Because we've made so many relationships over the years, and so much of our curriculum is based on being able to get out and walk around."

There are other organizations that also rent space from the church, and could also be faced with relocating.

Eyewitness News talked to the church's pastor, who said no decisions have been made.



Middletown residents, Eyewitness News spoke to, are hoping for the best.

She adds this is a large, older building, that costs a lot to maintain, and right now church leaders are evaluating whether they can afford stay.



"Just hope that things get better," said Marc Godbout of Middletown.

The pastor said while they work through the issues and don't have a timeline for a final decision.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.