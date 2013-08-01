Njoku found not guilty of first-degree sexual assault

The following photo of Edwin Njoku was provided by the East Hartford Police Department.

A Hartford jury found a former East Hartford doctor not guilty of first-degree sexual assault, but guilty of a lesser charge Thursday afternoon.

The jury did find Edwin Njoku guilty of fourth-degree sexual assault and tampering with a witness.

He was held in jail on a $3.5 million bond.

Njoku has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted five patients, and argued in this case the patient was the one making unwanted sexual advances.

The woman has testified that she was forcibly raped in Njoku's East Hartford office in October, 2011.

A woman, who had gone to Njoku, told jurors the doctor groped her during the exam and that he held her arms down to pull her pants down. She then told them he had raped her.

It came out in court, she could not read or write. Prosecutors said the doctor sexually assaulted a woman, who is "intellectually limited."

Njoku faces 11 years in prison when he is sentenced this fall and he is planning to appeal.

"Dr. Njoku is deeply disappointed in the judicial system and it was difficult to explain why the state was allowed to bring in prior accusers," said Njoku's lawyer Norm Pattis. "But he could not bring up facts about the alleged victim in this case."

Police said Njoku had a church pastor go the woman's family and offer money if she would drop the whole thing.

Charges are still pending in the other four cases.

The allegations led the state Medical Examining Board to revoke Njoku's license to practice medicine last year.

