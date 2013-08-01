Grilling Chicken with Big Y

Grilled Half Chicken -w- Plum Chutney with Big Y



Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (4-6 pounds) cut in half back bone removed.

For the brine:

4 cups water

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

To season:

Big Y salt

Big Y pepper

Big Paprika

Instructions:

Using Kitchen shears cut along the backbone from the tail to the neck and repeat on the other side. Rinse the two sides in cold water. Save the back bone for stock.

1. Brine chicken by placing the chicken, water, salt, garlic, and pepper in a gallon sized Ziploc bag in the fridge for 2-6 hours.

2. Drain chicken and rinse under cold water. Let stand for 30 minutes at room temperature. Preheat gas grill to 400 degrees (or prepare charcoal grill).

3. Lightly season with salt, pepper, and paprika.

4. Place chicken skin-side-down first on the preheated grill to give it grill marks then turn skin side up and close the grill lid. Reduce grill temperature between low and medium-low. Grill for 50-70 minutes or until internal temperature at the densest point is 180 degrees.

The grilling time will vary depending on the size of your chicken, how cold the chicken was, how hot your grill gets, how many times you open the lid, etc. so it is very important that you measure the internal temperature of your chicken.

For the Chutney:

· 2 whole cloves

· 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

· 1/2 cup red wine vinegar

· 1/2 cup sugar

· 2 Tablespoons Kitchen Garden ginger

· 1 tablespoon whole mustard seeds

· 1 teaspoon Whole black peppercorns

· 2 pounds red, black, green, or blue plums (tart or sweet; about 5 large),quartered, pitted

Directions:

Finely grind the clove and peppercorns in spice mill or coffee grinder.

Combine spice mixture, vinegar, sugar, ginger, mustard seeds, and pepper in heavy large stainless saucepan. Stir over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves and bring to boil. Add plums; reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until chutney thickens and chunky sauce forms, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Cool. Season to taste with salt.

Serve with rice and or a fresh spinach salad. Serves two to four people. Store chutney under refrigeration for up to 3 months.