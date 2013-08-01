Hottest July t-shirt sales benefit Kids Camp - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hottest July t-shirt sales benefit Kids Camp

It's official! The month of July was the hottest on record and those records go back 108 years! To celebrate, the folks at GIMASPORT.com have been kind enough to make us a great t-shirt.

The cost is $10 for one shirt and half of the proceeds will benefit the Channel 3 Kids Camp while the other half goes into the production costs.

Would you like one of these beauties?

Mail your payment to:

Channel 3 Kids Camp

73 Times Farm Road

Andover, CT 06232

Checks can be made to Channel 3 Kids Camp.

Please include the following information with your payment:

  • Name
  • Address
  • City, State, Zip
  • Phone #
  • E-mail Address
  • Shirt Size & Quantity
    • XXL will be $12, 3XL will be $14, 4XL will be $15, 5XL will be $16*
    • Children's sizes are available in kids medium and up.

If you have any questions, please contact Sarah Dahlstrom at sarah.dahlstrom@wfsb.com.

 


Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.