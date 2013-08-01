Petition asks to cancel Ted Nugent performance in New Haven

Several thousand people are petitioning to get a New Haven night club to cancel next week's Ted Nugent concert.

The woman leading the petition drive said Nugent is a racist and has made controversial comments after the Trayvon Martin trial.

Nugent, who is a vocal gun rights advocate, is scheduled to perform Tuesday night at Toad's Place in New Haven.

New Haven Activist Barbara Fair wrote a letter to the owner of Toad's Place asking for the concert to be canceled because Nugent said Martin was a 17-year-old "dope smoking, racist gangsta wannabe" and that George Zimmerman had no reason not to attack.



Fair said 3,000 people who signed this petition agree with her.

"We know at this point he's not going to cancel," Fair said. "We don't expect him to cancel. At least listen to the voices in the community who frequent your club all the time."

Glen Strother said he has not seen Nugent in 30 years and was excited to buy concert tickets Thursday.



"We're going to be listening to serious rock and roll guitar," Strother said. "Very few people can or have ever played as well as him."

Eyewitness News tried all day to get in touch with the owner of Toad's Place and his attorney, but were not able to get a comment or reason why they won't meet with the people petitioning.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.