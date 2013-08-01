9 people expected to be arrested for Waterbury pool vandalism

The following photo of Jamie Bryan was provided by the Waterbury Police Department.

Two people were arrested and seven more are expected to be arrested in connection with the vandalism of a city pool in Waterbury this July.

The Fulton Park Pool was vandalized on July 18 and had to be closed until July 24 to clean up all the damage.



According to police, someone went into the guard house and the storage shed where the suspects grabbed everything including equipment, pool chemicals and blue paint from inside and tossed them into the pool.

Graffiti was also spray-painted on the pool and the surrounding area.

In total, city officials estimate the damage at $5,400 and the pool had to be drained as well as repaired.

Jamie Bryan, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

Investigators said Bryan was upset with one of the lifeguards at the pool and caused problems. He was given a 10-minute timeout, police said.

Another juvenile involved in the vandalism was fighting at the pool, police said.

Bryan is expected to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 8 while the others will be adjudicated through the juvenile court system.

The names of the other suspects will not be released because of their ages.



The incident is being investigated by Waterbury police. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6920.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.