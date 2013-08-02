Malloy travels to Wisconsin for governors meeting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is traveling to Milwaukee, Wis. for the summer meeting of the National Governors Association meeting.

The Democrat is scheduled to attend the opening session on Friday titled "State Tools for Health Care Cost Containment." Malloy is also slated to attend an evening event about workforce innovation and closing the skills gap.

Malloy is also attending sessions over the weekend, including discussions Saturday and Sunday about infrastructure, prison reform and states' roles in cybersecurity. Some of the meetings Malloy is attending will be aired live on C-SPAN.

Malloy has made it a priority to attend meetings of both the National Governors Association and the Democratic Governors Association, saying they provide an opportunity to collaborate with other governors. He attended a DGA event on Nantucket in June.

