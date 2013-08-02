Weinstein Connecticut mansion on sale for $32M

The following photo of Bob Weinstein's mansion was provided by the Coldwell Banker website.

Hollywood producer Bob Weinstein's 12,000-foot mansion on Connecticut's Gold Coast has been put up for sale, with an asking price of $32 million.

The Greenwich Time reports the recently renovated six-bedroom home is owned by Weinstein, and sits on 3 acres, including 440 feet of shoreline.

The home comes with its own beach, stone peer and deep-water mooring.

The 58-year-old Weinstein is known for producing hit movies including "Pulp Fiction," ''Shakespeare in Love," ''Scary Movie" and "The King's Speech."

His brother, fellow film producer Harvey Weinstein, lives in nearby Westport.

