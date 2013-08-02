Save Money with the Crazy Coupon Chick

Visit Yes We Coupon for more information on this week's coupons!



Coupon inserts:

3 inserts this weekend! 1 SmartSource and 2 RedPlum!

Drug Stores/Grocery Stores:

Check both your Price Chopper flyer and Big Y flyer for Dollar Doublers!!

Walgreens:

FREE Lipton Pure Iced Tea- on sale for .99¢ and get back .99¢ Register Reward!

CVS:

FREE Revlon nail polish- on sale for $4.99 with a $3 ExtraCare buck. We have coupons for $2 off in the 7/28 SmartSource if you grabbed your papers last weekend!

Physicians Formula- spend $10 get a $7 ExtraCare buck! Look for products with $3 off peelie coupons to make the mascara free!

Rite Aid:

Make sure to check out a bunch of clearance items including seasonal and back to school items!

Main Street Market Place in Torrington Thursday from 5-9 pm!

Register Citizen in Torrington – Free Class! Head to her Facebook for more information!