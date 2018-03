Find these recipes and much more from PEEL Liqueur by clicking here!



PEEL Colada

1 part PEEL Bananacello

1 part Malibu Coconut Rum

A splash of Pineapple and Orange Juice

PEEL Creamsicle

2 parts PEEL Cremoncello

1 part Orange Juice

Nutmeg sprinkled within

PEEL Arnold Palmer

1½ oz Peel Limoncello

1½ oz Iced Tea Flavored Vodka

Mix Peel Limoncello and iced tea flavored vodka into a shaker with 3 oz ice.

Pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a slice of lemon.