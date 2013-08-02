Route 30 closed in Vernon following motorcycle accident - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 30 closed in Vernon following motorcycle accident

By WFSB Staff
VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

Route 30 in Vernon is closed following a serious motorcycle accident Friday night.

Emergency officials said that the motorcycle and a dump truck collided near Cold Spring Road.

Officials have not released any information on the seriousness of the injuries.

The investigation as to was caused the accident is ongoing.

