Sources: Hernandez's uncle killed in Moped crash in Bristol

Sources told Eyewitness News that Aaron Hernandez's uncle was killed after a Moped crash in Bristol early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Central Street and Church Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man, who was later identified as 49-year-old Robert Valentine of Bristol, suffering from a life-threatening head injury.

Valentine was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



During their investigation, police determined that Valentine struck a curb while operating a moped and was thrown from the vehicle into a private driveway where he struck another curb.

According to police, Valentine was not wearing a helmet.

Sources told Eyewitness News Valentine is the brother of Terri Hernandez, who is the mother of Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez is accused in the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Lloyd's body was found in June not far from Hernandez's home in Massachusetts. Hernandez has entered a not guilty plea.

Authorities searched Pine Lake in Bristol for five days in a row trying to find a .45-caliber Glock, which is believed to be the murder weapon. Nothing has been found in the lake, and crews could search the body of water next week.

The lake is less than 2 1/2 miles from the home of Hernandez's uncle on Lake Avenue, which was searched multiple times. Valentine lived on Stafford Avenue in Bristol.



Two of Hernandez's associates, Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz, both with Connecticut Connection, face lesser charges related to the case. Wallace and Ortiz both lived at the Lake Avenue home at one point.

The Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene of Saturday's crash, but was not need because Valentine died at the scene.



Saturday's crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Bristol Police Department Traffic Division at (860) 584-3030.

