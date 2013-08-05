Connecticut recalls shellfish with bacteria from Sound

Warm water in Long Island Sound is being blamed for a naturally occurring bacteria in Long Island Sound that sickened at least five people who ate oysters, clams and other shellfish from shallow areas near Norwalk and Westport.

The state has recalled shellfish before due to pollution from storm water runoff or similar reasons. But the Department of Agriculture says a recall announced Monday due to naturally occurring bacteria is a first.

David Carey, director of the agency's Bureau of Aquaculture, says the extreme heat in mid-July is partly to blame for the warm water in shallow areas of the Sound. The state has shut shellfish harvesting areas until September when the water is expected to cool down.

The following licensed Connecticut original shippers, who are also known as harvesters are associated with Recall:

CT 69 SS Norm Bloom and Son

CT 100 SS Hillard Bloom Shellfish

CT 38 SS Michael Oravez

CT 1247 SS A.C. Stabell *In state only

CT 154 SS Tallmadge Land and Sea

CT 136 SS Pramer Oyster

The following dealers received notice from state officials that their product was affected:

CT: Jeff Northrup dba Westport Aquaculture CT 40 SS

CT: CT Shellfish CT 167 SS

CT: Sono Seafood CT 253 SS

CT: Steven Burt Seafood CT 170 RS

CT: Steven Burt Seafood CT 170 RS

MA: Cape Cod MA 3257 SS

MA: North Coast Seafood MA 437 SP

MA: Cape Cod MA 3257 SS

MA: Foley MA 4264 SS

MA: Pangaea MA 9169 SS

MA: Steve Connolly MA 3075 SS/MA 4793 RP

ME: Spinney Creek ME 271 DP

ME: JP Shellfish ME 352 SS

NY: Bronx Fish NY 523 RS

NY: Val's Ocean NY 521 SS

NY: John Nagle Co. MA 940 SS

NY: K & B Shellfish NY 708 SP

NY: Grand Central Oyster bar Restaurant

NY: Blue Island NY 847 SS/NY 750 SS

NY: Meat Without Feet NY 783 SS

NY: Mr. Shellfish LLC NY 827 SS

PA: Samuel and Son PA 2566 SP

RI: American Mussel RI 234 SS

If ingested, the bacteria that's known as Vibrio parahaemolyticuscan cause acute stomach illness.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health officials said any establishments shoud report any illnesses.



For more information of the recall, click here, www.ct.gov/doag/cwp/view.asp?Q=529440&A=1401

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed