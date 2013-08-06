Middletown approves marijuana factory

Middletown's Common Council has approved the use of a city-owned building for growing medical marijuana.

The Middletown Press reports the council voted 6-3 Monday, with one abstention, to allow Greenbelt Management to lease space on the second floor of the 15,000-square foot building on Johnson Street for its factory.

The move comes two weeks after West Haven's planning and zoning commission approved plans for a similar facility with a different grower in that town.

The plans still need state approval.

A year ago Connecticut adopted legislation to allow medical marijuana, and regulations are still being drafted.

The Department of Consumer Protection has said it plans to certify between three and 10 secured marijuana growing facilities.

The law requires growers to pay a $25,000 licensing fee.