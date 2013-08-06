Home of Newtown shooter's father for sale

This photo is from the website trulia.com

The home of Newtown school shooter Adam Lanza's father is for sale.

The Advocate of Stamford reports that Peter Lanza's house in the city's well-to-do Westover section has an asking price of $710,000.

The 54-year-old Lanza and his second wife lived in the house for about five years, although a Lanza spokesman said Tuesday that Lanza is not on the deed. The spokesman declined to comment on Lanza's plans.

Listing agency Halstead Properties describes the home as a 2,375-square-foot ranch cape with three bedrooms and a pool.

In December, Adam Lanza gunned down 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School before killing himself. He also killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, at their Newtown home before going to the school.

Peter and Nancy Lanza's divorce was finalized in 2009.

