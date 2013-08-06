Person located following river search - WFSB 3 Connecticut

By WFSB Staff
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

A woman that was believed to missing in the Connecticut River was located on a side street in East Windsor after multiple police and fire departments searched the river looking for her.

Rescuers searched the area near Bridge Street in East Windsor.

No word yet on how she ended up in on the side street or why she was in the river.

