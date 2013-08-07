Vigil held for Hebron teen killed in crash

Family and friends of Paige Houston, 17, gathered Tuesday night to remember the outgoing high school student who was killed in a crash in Hebron earlier that morning.

Police tell Eyewitness News Houston was riding with three other teens around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning when the driver of the car, Connor McKee, 17, started swerving on West Street and hit a tree. McKee, along with Andrew Burton, 16, and Zachary Trapp, 18, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say Houston was in the back seat and was thrown from the pickup truck. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Fighting through tears at Tuesday night's vigil, Houston's mom encouraged other teens to call home if they need a ride. "I can assure you, you can deal with your parents being ticked off at you for partying, but they can't deal with losing you," she said.



Houston's cheerleading coach said she was going to be a captain at Rham High School this fall.

Connecticut State Law includes a curfew for drivers 18 and under. Those drivers are not supposed to be on the road from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.



New drivers are also not supposed to have passengers. McKee got his license in March.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.