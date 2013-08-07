Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to 2001 Connecticut murder

An Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty in a 2001 Connecticut homicide, where a Milford woman was strangled in her home during a robbery.

Luis Antonio Rodriguez, who was extradited to Connecticut in June, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter in the slaying of 28-year-old Kelsey Monahan. The 53-year-old Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25. Under the terms of his agreement, he's expected to serve 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Monahan was found unresponsive in her home in the Wildemere Beach neighborhood of Milford on May 25, 2001. She never regained consciousness and died three days later at Bridgeport Hospital. An autopsy determined Monahan was a victim of strangulation.

Rodriguez, formerly of Connecticut, has been serving a federal prison sentence in Oklahoma regarding an unrelated case.

