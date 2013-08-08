Disciplinary hearings for officers accused of lying in 2011 complaint

Two Meriden police officers say they are being targeted by their higher-ups because of the complaint they filed back in 2011.

The complaint launched an investigation into favoritism inside their department specifically with the police chief and his son, Officer Evan Cossette said.

Disciplinary hearings for officers Brian Huston and Brian Sullivan were held at Meriden City Hall Thursday behind closed doors. The question was if the two officers lied or left information out when they filed a complaint about favoritism and brutality inside their department.

"If there were minute details that may have been wrong, they can't be held accountable for that," said Eric Brown, who is the union attorney for Huston and Sullivan. "They didn't know all the details, but the general theme they knew and they exposed that."

Huston and Sullivan are accused by some of their fellow officers of lying when they wrote a letter in 2011 that said the police chief was going easier on his son, Cossette, when he disciplined him compared to how they were disciplined.

The city ended up doing an independent investigation because of the letter. Brown said he believes the chief is just going after them because Cossette ended up being convicted on federal charges involving one of the accusations in the complaint letter.

"They clearly are still going after him," Brown said. "We think this reaches to the highest levels of the police department."

Meriden City Manager Lawrence Kendzior told us the disciplinary hearings for Huston and Sullivan are solely to figure out if they were untruthful and dishonest in their 2011 complaint letter.

Eyewitness News talked to Huston back when the letter was submitted to the city.

"We ask that all members of Meriden Police Department, including those who don't back us, to speak the truth," Huston said.

Brown said he believes the letter helped expose the police brutality the chief's son ended up being convicted of doing.

"The federal government believed it was true and prosecuted one of the officers for that and ultimately gained a conviction for it," Brown said.

The city did hire a third party to oversee these hearings to try to make them more impartial. A decision about whether to take disciplinary action against the officers is expected in a few weeks.

