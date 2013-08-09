Rain won't stop Jazz festival in Litchfield this weekend

Friday is the kickoff for the 18th annual Litchfield Jazz Festival weekend and the show will go on despite the wicked weather today.

"Rain is our challenge every day in our trade," said Audrey King, of Kent Landscape Design. "So to us it's just another monkey on the shoulder. It's OK."

King was helping with the setup of tents on Friday as crews worked in the rain while Ron Johnson, of RJ Electric, was wiring them for sound.



"Obviously electricity and water don't mix well," Johnson said. "So hopefully everything is put in and protected and works fine."

But if it's going to rain, Litchfield Jazz Festival organizers said they'd rather see it during setup.

"They're getting a Whitman's sampler of what jazz is and a tremendous amount of fun," said Vita Muir, who founded the festival 18 years ago.

Proceeds from the event support scholarships at the Litchfield Jazz Camp in Kent, which runs five weeks during the summer.

"For 18 years we've never turned away a kid in financial need, who wanted to learn from this experience," said Lindsey Turner, of Litchfield Performing Arts.

Two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole is the first of many big names to grace the main stage this year.

"Our headliner tomorrow night is nine-time Grammy winner Eddie Palmieri. He's a Latin legend," Turner said. "We also have vocalist Gregory Porter, who has won every best male vocalist award of the year this year, and I'm so excited to hear him."

