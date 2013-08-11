Amber Alert issued for missing Rhode Island toddler

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy after two people were found dead in an apparent double homicide in Rhode Island.



State police say toddler Isaiah Perez was discovered missing from a Johnston home at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.



Police say the Amber Alert is part of a double-homicide investigation but didn't elaborate.



Authorities are searching for 22-year-old Malcolm Crowell, who they say snatched Isaiah from the home.



Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.



No description of his vehicle was immediately available.



