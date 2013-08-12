Requests for Conn. Sandy aid can be filed soon

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) - Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he expects the state of Connecticut will soon begin collecting applications for federal Superstorm Sandy assistance.

Appearing in Milford on Monday with Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan, Malloy said the state will begin the process of deciding how to dole out $72 million in federal aid no later than Sept. 1.

HUD approved the state's storm relief package several weeks ago. The largest portion of the funds, about $30 million, is expected to help homeowners repair damage from last October's massive storm. About $4 million is set aside for businesses and $2.2 million for public buildings.

Milford was 1 of the shoreline towns hit hard by Sandy. Donovan also toured storm recovery efforts at a Norwalk public housing complex.

