Workers recover son's gift in plane wreckage

A china tea set bought by 17-year-old Maxwell Henningsgaard for his mother has been recovered from the wreckage of the plane that crashed into two houses in Connecticut last week, killing the teen, his father and two children on the ground.

Deputy Police Chief John Mannion told reporters Monday that the set was found in a compartment in the tail section of the plane. He says there was a chip in the tea pot's spout, but the set was otherwise intact.

Susan Henningsgaard told authorities her son had purchased the set for her while on tour of colleges with his dad, former Microsoft executive Bill Henningsgaard.

Mannion says the set will be sent to the grieving mother. He called it a "remembrance of a sad day, but a loving son."

