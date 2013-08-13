Man critically injured in Hartford shooting

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting in which a man was critically injured Tuesday night after being shot in the face.

According to police the victim, who is a 25 year old Harford resident, was shot around 7:30 p.m. on Chapin Place near Wethersfield Avenue in the city's South End neighborhood.

Police continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police.



