Police: Man tried to burn home with family inside

A Waterbury man is accused of attempting to burn down a home with his girlfriend and two children inside.

Police tell the Republican-American newspaper William Mosley was arrested Sunday night after dousing the inside of the home on Waterville Street with gasoline.

Mosley is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond on charges including attempted arson. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.

Police say after arguing with his girlfriend, he poured gasoline throughout the apartment.

Witness told police he tried to mop up the gas after one of the children ran out of the multi-family house calling for help.

Police say they found Mosley hiding on a second-floor porch with a lighter in his hand.

