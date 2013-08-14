Hartford Police investigate murder on Evergreen Avenue

A shooting on Evergreen Avenue has left one person dead Wednesday night and another person in the hospital after they were shot in the back.



Police responded to the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. They have released few details at this time.



The murder is the city's 16th of the year and is the third homicide of the week in Hartford. A person was shot to death earlier Wednesday afternoon on Harrison Place. On Monday a body was discovered with numerous gunshot wounds on Linmoore Street.

All three of the city's latest homicides remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police.

