Soldier surprises daughter

After a nine month deployment to Afghanistan Staff Sgt. Jonathan Brelsford surprised his seven year old, daughter Dahlia Friday night at an Outback Restaurant in Shelton.



Staff Sgt. Brelsford, a member of the Connecticut National Guard, returned home Thursday, but his daughter did not know it. He wanted to surprise her at dinner Friday night.



"I wasn't nervous at all, and now as we're getting closer, I just hope everything goes really smooth," Brelsford said before surprising his daughter.



He hid in a kitchen as his family was seated and after his wife and daughter ordered drinks he brought them out.



Jenifer Brelsford said "we've been waiting for this for a very long time. To have our family back together."



The family plans to spend plenty of time together now that they are all back together. Dahlia said, "I just really wanted him to come home so he could finally see something that was really important."



Staff Sgt. Brelsford echoed his daughter's remarks, "you don't take little things for granted anymore. Every minute just counts."

