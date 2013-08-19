Old Saybrook sends out erroneous terrorism alert

Residents in a Connecticut shoreline town say they were startled when the local public address system instructed them to seek shelter because of a terrorist attack.

Police in Old Saybrook say the message was sent out by mistake over loud speakers around town Sunday afternoon, after a public safety dispatcher made a series of errors. Town authorities sent out reverse 911 calls to residents telling them there was no terrorist attack and apologizing for the error.

Town officials say they're investigating the dispatcher's actions and taking steps to make sure the same mistake doesn't happen again.

Some residents say they're concerned that someone could make such errors.

