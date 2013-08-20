Clerk critically injured in Hasselhoff signs theft

Police released the 911 calls after a robbery where suspects stole life-size signs of David Hasselhoff from a gas station in Shelton and a store clerk was critically injured.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a robbery where a store clerk in Shelton was critically injured after the suspects stole life-size signs of David Hasselhoff, police said.Police are searching

A sign of David Hasselhoff was what the suspects were attempting to steal from the Cumberland Farms in Shelton.

The attempted robbery took place at Cumberland Farms on River Road in Shelton.

A store employee in Shelton was critically injured after he tried to stop suspects from stealing life-size signs of David Hasselhoff, according to police.

Police told Eyewitness News these big signs with Hasselhoff, who is known for his roles on Night Rider and Baywatch, drinking iced coffee, are being stolen all across the country.

A black SUV pulled into the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms on River Road just after 1 a.m. There were three people, two men and one woman, in the SUV, according to police.

After the SUV parked, a white male got out and cut two signs off a light pole, police said.

"One of the white males got out and took advertisement signs, which were David Hasselhoff signs from Cumberland Farms," said Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky.



The unidentified victim approached the vehicle in an attempt to get the signs back, and that's when the vehicle sped away dragging the victim behind until he spun around, flipped backwards and landed on his head.

When police arrived, the 36-year-old victim was brought to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The vehicle fled the scene and headed onto River Road toward Stratford.

Police are now looking for the black SUV that had a white male driver, a white female in the passenger seat and a white male in the back seat.

Investigators said they are reviewing the store's surveillance video and interviewed people, who were in the Cumberland Farms at the time of the incident.

"It does have the vehicle on there, we're in the process of getting that," Kozlowsky said. "But the incident is on video."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

