Iron gate to be installed at Sandy Hook School

Officials in Newtown say crews will soon install a black iron gate to block the driveway of the school where a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators in December.

The gate will replace concrete barriers and orange traffic cones at the entrance to Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Town officials have approved a plan to tear down the school and build a new one on the same property, with a new driveway down the street from the current one.

Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza gunned down 26 people and killed himself at the school, after fatally shooting his mother at their Newtown home.

First Selectman Pat Llodra tells The Newtown Bee that the gate will improve the property's image and be a better deterrent to the occasional visitor to the site.

