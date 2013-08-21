911 calls released in Hasselhoff signs theft

David Hasselhoff says he's shocked and saddened after learning that a Connecticut convenience store clerk was critically injured while trying to stop thieves from stealing signs featuring his image.

A store employee in Shelton was critically injured after he tried to stop suspects from stealing life-size signs of David Hasselhoff, according to police.

According to police, a black SUV pulled into the parking lot of Cumberland Farms around 1 a.m. A man got out of the vehicle and started cutting two signs off a light pole, police said.

The unidentified victim approached the vehicle in an attempt to get the signs back, and that's when the vehicle sped away dragging the victim behind until he spun around, flipped backwards and landed on his head.

When police arrived, the 36-year-old victim was brought to Bridgeport Hospital. He remained in critical condition Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man turned himself into police and told investigators that he was the driver of the SUV.

Police have not released his name at this time, but said he is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators said no arrests have been made at this time and none are expected on Wednesday.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

