Hasselhoff saddened by wounding of Shelton clerk

A store employee in Shelton was critically injured after he tried to stop suspects from stealing life-size signs of David Hasselhoff, according to police.

David Hasselhoff says he's shocked and saddened after learning that a Connecticut convenience store clerk was critically injured while trying to stop thieves from stealing signs featuring his image.

Hasselhoff, the former "Baywatch" star, tweeted that Tuesday's robbery in Shelton, Conn., was a tragedy and his thoughts are with the clerk and his family.

Police say a 36-year-old Cumberland Farms worker was struck by the thieves' SUV and suffered a head injury when he tried to confront them. The men made off with two signs featuring life-size images of Hasselhoff hawking Cumberland Farms iced coffee.

The clerk remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday. His name hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made, but police say the SUV driver has come forward and confessed.

