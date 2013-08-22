Ex-Patriot Aaron Hernandez due in court in murder case

Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez is due to appear again in court for a hearing on what evidence prosecutors have in the murder case against him.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Attleboro District Court. A judge last month granted a delay in the proceeding after prosecutors asked for more time to present evidence to a grand jury.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Odin Lloyd, who was found fatally shot June 17 near Hernandez's Massachusetts home.

Prosecutors say Hernandez orchestrated Lloyd's killing because he was upset at him for talking to people Hernandez had problems with a few days earlier. Hernandez's lawyers say they are confident he'll be exonerated.

Hernandez is being held at a county jail without bail.

