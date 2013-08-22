Ex-Patriot Hernandez due in court in murder case

The search for the weapon used to kill a semi-pro football player is focusing on whether former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez asked his girlfriend to get rid of the gun.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez is due to appear again in court for a hearing on what evidence prosecutors have in the murder case against him.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday. A judge granted a delay last month in the proceeding after prosecutors asked for more time to present evidence to a grand jury.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Odin Lloyd, who was found shot to death June 17 near Hernandez's Massachusetts home.

Prosecutors say Hernandez orchestrated Lloyd's killing because he was upset at him for talking to people Hernandez had problems with a few days earlier. Hernandez's lawyers say they are confident he'll be exonerated.

Hernandez is being held at a county jail without bail.

