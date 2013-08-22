Ex-Patriot Hernandez due in court in murder case - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Ex-Patriot Hernandez due in court in murder case

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez is due to appear again in court for a hearing on what evidence prosecutors have in the murder case against him.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday. A judge granted a delay last month in the proceeding after prosecutors asked for more time to present evidence to a grand jury.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Odin Lloyd, who was found shot to death June 17 near Hernandez's Massachusetts home.

Prosecutors say Hernandez orchestrated Lloyd's killing because he was upset at him for talking to people Hernandez had problems with a few days earlier. Hernandez's lawyers say they are confident he'll be exonerated.

Hernandez is being held at a county jail without bail.

  Ex-Patriot Aaron Hernandez charged with murder

    Ex-Patriot Aaron Hernandez charged with murder

    The New England Patriots released tight end Aaron Hernandez on Wednesday "following his arrest in the investigation of a homicide" last week in North Attleboro, Mass., the team announced in a statement.
     
    The New England Patriots released tight end Aaron Hernandez on Wednesday "following his arrest in the investigation of a homicide" last week in North Attleboro, Mass., the team announced in a statement.
     
