Owner of Riverview Gun Sales pleads guilty to violations

The owner of a gun shop that legally sold a rifle to the Newtown school shooter's mother has pleaded guilty to unrelated federal firearms violations.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday 56-year-old David Laguercia pleaded guilty to transfer of a firearm before completing a background check and failure to maintain firearms records.

Prosecutors say an investigation found about 300 examples of false or misleading information in Riverview Gun Sales records.

"This investigation of one of Connecticut's largest gun dealers revealed hundreds of record-keeping violations, improper sales, shoddy inventory procedures and seemingly non-existent store security," Acting U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly said in a statement Thursday. "Federally-licensed firearms dealers are our first line of defense in making sure that firearms don't wind up in the wrong hands, and gun dealers who don't follow the rules and violate federal law will be prosecuted."

Laguercia is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.

The Associated Press has reported Nancy Lanza bought from Riverview a Bushmaster rifle used in the December shooting by her son. Adam Lanza killed his mother at their home and then killed 26 people, mostly first-graders, and himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Authorities say the charges Laguercia pleaded guilty to were not related to Nancy Lanza's purchase.

"Today is an example of the consequences federal firearms dealers face when they commit violations and put communities in danger with their actions," said ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Kenneth J. Croke. "It is critical for FFLs to comply with federal laws and regulations. ATF has a responsibly to ensure they do, thereby keeping firearms out of the hands of individuals who are prohibited from having them to ensure that our citizens are safe."

Laguercia could face up to a year in prison, five years on probation and a $100,000 fine.



