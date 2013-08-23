Rep. Courtney to tour eastern Connecticut farms

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney is touring eastern Connecticut farms to raise awareness about the challenges facing local farmers, including rising energy costs.

The Democratic congressman is visiting farms in North Grosvenordale, Hampton and Canterbury on Friday. The tour comes as members of Congress have failed to reach a compromise on reauthorizing the Farm Bill, major legislation that addresses the needs of the agricultural industry.

The Farm Bill has been caught up in a debate over food stamps. While language concerning food stamp policy remains in a Senate bill, it was stripped from a House bill. The two versions must be reconciled before the five-year farm bill can become law.

Courtney is the founding co-chairman of the Congressional Dairy Farmers Caucus. He is also serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

