UConn welcomes accomplished freshman class

The University of Connecticut is welcoming one of its largest freshman classes to its Storrs campus.

Classes begin Monday and the approximately 3,750 students in the Class of 2017 are expected to move in through the weekend.

The university says the class includes 149 high school valedictorians and salutatorians and as a group has the highest SAT scores of any class to enroll at UConn, with an average score of 1233.

Last year's incoming freshman class set the previous record with an average score of 1226.

UConn President Susan Herbst says offers of admission were accepted this year by far more students than the university expected.

About 32% of the incoming freshmen are from out of state.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.