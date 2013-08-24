Police identify victims in Coventry murder-suicide

State police identified the victims of an apparent murder-suicide in Coventry.

According to state police, the victims have been identified as Gregory Pawloski and Janice Lesko; they both resided at 6 Stage Road in Coventry.

Police are continuing their investigation.



According to state police, a domestic dispute late Friday night turned fatal and resulted in two deaths near the intersection of Grant Hill Road and Route 44.

Police received a 911 call at about 10:14 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at 6 Stage Road in Coventry. Responding officers established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to establish communication.

At 1 a.m. Saturday morning, the Capital Region Tactical team entered the home and found two deceased individuals. Coventry Police requested state police assistance in the investigation and are being assisted by the Eastern District Major Crimes squad.



Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.