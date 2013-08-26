Hernandez associate scheduled to appear in court

An associate of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing.

Ernest Wallace is expected in Attleboro District Court on Monday in connection with the June death of Odin Lloyd.

Wallace was indicted Thursday on a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact. He pleaded not guilty earlier in district court to the same charge and was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Police have said Wallace and another man were with the ex-player at the time Lloyd was killed.

Wallace went to Florida after Lloyd's death.

According to court documents released in Florida, the other man told police that Wallace said Hernandez shot Lloyd. Hernandez is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.